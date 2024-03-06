Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $8.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 297,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,787. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451. Company insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.