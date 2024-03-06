Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,088,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $469.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $472.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

