Roth Capital Weighs in on SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.78. The consensus estimate for SilverBow Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $30.76 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $782.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

