Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s FY2028 earnings at $3.57 EPS.
Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NVCT stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.34. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma
About Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
