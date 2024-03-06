Roth Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s FY2028 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.34. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

About Nuvectis Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 11,280.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

