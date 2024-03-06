Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. Ross Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.64-5.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Ross Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

