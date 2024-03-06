Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.640-5.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.290-1.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.37.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.06. 2,038,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after buying an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $64,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

