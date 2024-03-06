Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROST. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.25. 1,630,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.93. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

