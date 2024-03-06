Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ross Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $2,422,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

