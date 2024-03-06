Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 67.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

