Rosenblatt Securities Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Western Digital stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

