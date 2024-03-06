Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,703 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Rollins by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 204,196 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rollins by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

ROL opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

