Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.81.

RCI.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

About Rogers Communications

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$59.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.15 and a one year high of C$67.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.14.

(Get Free Report

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.