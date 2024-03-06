Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.81.
RCI.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.2 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.