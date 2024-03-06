Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3742 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Rogers Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of RCI opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

