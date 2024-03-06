Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3742 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Rogers Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of RCI opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
