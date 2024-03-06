Robert W. Baird Raises REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $39.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

