RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

RLJ stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.