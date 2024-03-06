Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 656,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 548,992 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $5.02.

RSKD has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Get Riskified alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RSKD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riskified Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Riskified by 192.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.