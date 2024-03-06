Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Raised to $5.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Riskified by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Riskified by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 290,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 99,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

