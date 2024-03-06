Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.00.

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

HUM traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.17. The company had a trading volume of 292,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,441. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.52 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

