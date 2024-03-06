Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.92. The stock had a trading volume of 329,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,233. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $275.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

