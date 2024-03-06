Ricardo plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.80 (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ricardo Price Performance

Shares of RCDO stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 433 ($5.50). 121,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. Ricardo has a 12-month low of GBX 394.01 ($5.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 619.60 ($7.86). The company has a market capitalization of £269.41 million, a PE ratio of -2,246.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 445.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 468.55.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Ricardo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.