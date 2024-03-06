Ricardo plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.80 (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ricardo Price Performance
Shares of RCDO stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 433 ($5.50). 121,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. Ricardo has a 12-month low of GBX 394.01 ($5.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 619.60 ($7.86). The company has a market capitalization of £269.41 million, a PE ratio of -2,246.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 445.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 468.55.
Ricardo Company Profile
