Reviewing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A Xometry -14.56% -17.34% -8.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CannaSys and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Xometry 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xometry has a consensus target price of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 82.48%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than CannaSys.

97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Xometry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannaSys and Xometry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xometry $463.41 million 1.62 -$67.47 million ($1.40) -11.82

CannaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry.

Summary

Xometry beats CannaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves defense, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, robotics, government and education, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

