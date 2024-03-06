Reviewing Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) & SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and SFL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 179.23% 66.54% 31.71% SFL 11.16% 8.04% 2.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Toro and SFL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A SFL 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SFL has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.79%. Given SFL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SFL is more favorable than Toro.

0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toro and SFL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million 1.38 $140.64 million $2.62 2.16 SFL $752.29 million 2.50 $83.94 million $0.66 20.61

Toro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SFL. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SFL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 10 crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, three car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling unit, two chemical tankers, and six oil product tankers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

