Research Analysts Set Expectations for McEwen Mining Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of TSE MUX opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.05 and a 12 month high of C$13.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.54. The stock has a market cap of C$544.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

