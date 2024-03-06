Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $75.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

