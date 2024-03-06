Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GMS (GMS)

GMS (NYSE: GMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2024 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2024 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2024 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/26/2024 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $87.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2024 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $91.28. 103,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,087. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $92.81.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 3,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 448,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

