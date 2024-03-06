Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Martinrea International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRE. Cormark lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Paradigm Capital decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.44.

TSE MRE opened at C$11.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$920.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$11.10 and a one year high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

