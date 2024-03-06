Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:RWC)

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Worldwide
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.