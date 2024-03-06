Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Lowered by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 14.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.41.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $972.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $939.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $864.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

