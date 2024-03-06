Red Violet (RDVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Violet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. Red Violet has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Institutional Trading of Red Violet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 638.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Articles

