RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 9.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in RB Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,791,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in RB Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RB Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in RB Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 882,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.46. 198,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,775. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 127.06%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

