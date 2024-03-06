Raymond James Comments on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of GRP.U stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.11. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Stories

