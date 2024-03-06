Ranger Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Neogen worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 85,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.14. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEOG

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.