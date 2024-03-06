Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 46,415 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,415 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 3.06% of i3 Verticals worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 32.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIIV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 9,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

