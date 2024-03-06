Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 264,025 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,025 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Cadence Bank worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 166.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. 153,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $31.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Hovde Group lowered Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

