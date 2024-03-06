Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 20,683 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.05% of NVE worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,073. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $413.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

