Ranger Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Endava were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Endava by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Endava by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 175,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,402. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $82.25.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

