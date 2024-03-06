Ranger Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $20,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,040 shares of company stock worth $2,658,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Get Our Latest Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.