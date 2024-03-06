Ranger Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,623 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.21% of CI&T worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CI&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of CI&T by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CINT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 18,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CI&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $617.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

