Ranger Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.35% of American Software worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $378.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.70. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

American Software Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Articles

