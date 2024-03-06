Ranger Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Skyline Champion worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SKY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.53. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

