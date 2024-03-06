Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Ranger Energy Services has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

RNGR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 111,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,738. The firm has a market cap of $265.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,984,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $864,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,174 shares in the company, valued at $41,984,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,916. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 626,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 174,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 531,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

