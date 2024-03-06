Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,848 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.5% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,417,000. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.39. 916,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.