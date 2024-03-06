Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 485,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,664. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

