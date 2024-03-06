Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $984,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,301,975. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.