Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTI traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.21. The stock had a trading volume of 649,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,827. The firm has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $255.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

