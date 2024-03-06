Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.3% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 939,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 426,641 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 894,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 705,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,105. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

