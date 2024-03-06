Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 251 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.76. 554,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

