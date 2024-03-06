Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

JPM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.