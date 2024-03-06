Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 267,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67,811 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE WEL remained flat at $11.32 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,566. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

