Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 53,353 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,353 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.41% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 8.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 85.9% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 552,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 255,411 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 942,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SVII traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,377. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

